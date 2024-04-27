Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo has criticised the selection of KPMG to audit the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML), describing it as illegal and unprofessional behaviour.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered KPMG to audit the contract between the two entities on January 2, 2024.

Following the submission of the audit report, an April 24 press statement from the Presidency said “the total fees paid under the contracts from 2018 to the date of suspension amount to GH¢1,061,054,778.00.”

SML contested and denied that the company was paid GH¢1,061,054,778.00.

Commenting on the contract, its suspension and the subsequent audit, the former Auditor-General intimated that every facet of it smacks of illegality, corruption, and unprofessional behaviour.

Mr. Domelevo told Selorm Adonoo The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV that ordering KPMG to conduct the audit broke procurement regulations and also had traces of conflict of interest because KMPG has a running contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Finance.

“I don’t see why KPMG accepted to do the audit because first and foremost, KPMG provides services to GRA and MOF [the Ministry of Finance] so they are conflicting but let’s put that aside because it is not a big deal. KPMG cannot accept an illegal contract from the government. The contract under which KPMG was selected to go and provide the service should have been a competitive selection process.

“If the KPMG contract did not go through the public procurement process, that is either through competitive tendering or approval from the Public Procurement Board, then they have entered into an illegal contract and that is illegal and unprofessional.”

The former Auditor-General added that “It is necessary for us to know how KPMG was selected and there are some state agencies that could have done the work and the law under Clause 8 of Article 187, the 1992 Constitution provides that the president on advice from the Council of State, may in the national interest, request the Auditor General to conduct some audits and so why didn’t this go to do the Auditor General?”

