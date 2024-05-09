The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has commended the Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, for his good work and urged him not to rest on his oars.

According to the Asantehene, Ghanaians have high expectations of the government, and it is good that the Minister, who came to seek his blessing upon his appointment, is living up to expectations.

He said this when the Minister for Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, a Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Stephen Amoah, the Chief Director of the Ministry, Ms. Eva Mends, and other officials of the Ministry called on him at the Manhyia Palace on the occasion of his 74th Birthday and 25 years of distinguished leadership as the Asantehene.

“I am glad to see you and your team here to wish me a long life and good health. I watch and listen to everything that goes on, and I have no doubt about your competence and commitment to your work. Your working visits to institutions, your impressive performance give us the assurance that the economy will recover from the current situation. Don’t relax, keep up the good work,” the Asantehene said.

“Your teamwork with the leadership of the Bank of Ghana is commendable, and I am certain that Ghanaians will soon begin to see the positive impact of the measures you have taken to restore confidence in the economy,” the revered king added.

He later underscored the need for the Minister to continue to work in unison with the officials of the Ministry to achieve greater and immeasurable success for the people of Ghana.

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Amin Adam, thanked the Asantehene for his contribution to the growth and development of Ghana.

Dr. Amin Adam noted that it was heartwarming to join the rest of the world in wishing the occupant of the Golden Stool well on such a beautiful occasion.

According to the Minister, the Asantehene is a great leader God has blessed the country with, and it was important to value such a “treasure” who has dedicated 25 years of his life to the service of Ghana.

“Nana, we are here to thank you for your kind words. I can assure you that, together with my team, we will live up to your expectations and ensure we put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians,” he disclosed.