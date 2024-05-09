The children of the victims of the May 9 disaster have been well taken care of, with several nearing the completion of their tertiary education.

Twenty-three years ago, a tragic stampede occurred at the Accra Sports Stadium during a Ghana Premier League match, resulting in the loss of numerous lives and leaving an indelible mark on the football community.

Today, on Thursday, May 9, 2024, a solemn commemorative event was held at the stadium to honour the victims and reflect on the tragic events of that day.

In an interview with Citi News, Christopher Annan, the Secretary and Welfare Officer of the Accra Sports Stadium Disaster Trust Fund, spoke passionately about the support provided to the children of the deceased victims.

Annan underscored the significant impact of the trust fund’s efforts on the lives of the children left behind after the tragic incident.

He noted that some of these children are now in their final years of education and are expected to graduate soon, marking the completion of the trusteeship’s responsibilities.

Despite the financial challenges encountered by the trust fund, Annan expressed gratitude for the unwavering trust and support of the community.

“In fact, the children of the deceased, our focus was on the children of the deceased. That was what the mandate of the deed said. That we should look after the children from crèche to senior high school.

“The trustees have been able to discharge those duties excellently. Somewhere along the line, the trustees realised that though the deed says either the child gets to age 21 or completes senior high school, then off he or she goes.”

“But the trustees realised that some of the children were doing very well. So the trustees decided to let them continue to tertiary. Through the special Grace of God, I think many of them were able to pass and go on to the tertiary. As we speak, we are expecting the last batch, those at KNUST and UPSA and the Kole Bu Nurses Training College to come out this year and that will signify the end of the trusteeship.”