The Accra Sports Stadium has been disconnected from the national power grid due to non-payment of accumulated electricity debts.

During a visit on Tuesday, a few offices had power from a mini power generator, while the entire facility remained off.

This is not the first time the stadium has been disconnected.

Some officers, who declined to speak on record, noted with concern the consistent disconnections, which result from insufficient budget allocation.

Paul Abariga, the Head of Prosecution at the ECG, explained in an interview with Citi News that the ongoing disconnections are part of steps taken to boost the company’s revenue.

“The signal is going down well, and people are now understanding that there will be no intervention for non-payment of bills. The exercise we are undertaking is a reminder that you need to pay, and we don’t disconnect everyone. We arrange and plan a payment schedule with customers.”

Accra Academy was also plunged into darkness for not paying an outstanding debt of GH¢400,000.

He justified the decision to disconnect power to compel reluctant institutions to pay their bills.

