The Manhyia South Constituency Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhassan Mustapha, has been granted bail by the police after being charged with offences related to his conduct.

Mustapha was charged with Offensive Conduct conducive to a breach of peace and making threats of death.

The arrest followed a viral video in which Alhassan Mustapha was seen making inflammatory remarks, specifically challenging the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and threatening violence if they attempted to manipulate the elections.

The video raised concerns about potential unrest.

After being charged, the police granted him bail, allowing for his release pending further legal proceedings.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, Augustus Nana Kwasi insisted after his release that there was nothing wrong with the Constituency Organizer’s statement.