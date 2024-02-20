Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam has affirmed the government’s dedication to resuming and completing stalled infrastructure projects in the Ashanti Region.

Dr. Amin Adam is currently on an official visit to the Ashanti Region, where he paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Ashanti Regional Minister.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the Ashanti Region in Ghana’s economic development, the Minister expressed the government’s commitment to executing essential projects.

These include the Kumasi International Airport, the Kejetia Redevelopment Market, and the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Stressing the urgency of attention to these projects, he acknowledged challenges that had hindered their completion and assured swift action.

Mr. Amin Adam said, “But you are also aware that, we have faced some challenges as a result we had to stall for some time, but you also know that His Excellency the President is determined to make sure that these projects are completed for the benefit of our people. He has directed that we pay attention to these projects to bring some urgency and speed to bear on these projects so we can get them completed for people to begin to benefit from these projects.”

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, appealed to the Finance Minister to address the completion of unfinished and suspended projects, including the Kumasi International Airport and the Ahenema-Kokoben and Anhwiankwanta road project.

He specifically mentioned the need for financial clearance for the road project and requested the Finance Minister’s intervention.

“The other one that will request of you which I was discussing with your predecessor, we have a road construction from a place called Ahenema-Kokoben on the Obuasi road up to Ahenema-Kokoben which was awarded to Kofi Job initially, and later they have to change the drawings. And after the change of drawings you know definitely the estimate ballooned and according to the road minister, the road minister said he needed financial clearance from the Minister of Finance, so I’ll plead you worked on that one for us.”

The Finance Minister is set to visit the various projects in the region to gather firsthand information about their current status and challenges.