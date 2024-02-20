Ghana Athletics President, Bawa Fuseini, has announced that the National Invitational Students Athletics Championship (NISAC) has earned a spot on the World Athletics calendar.

He made the announcement in an interview on Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily, in the lead-up to the maiden edition of the senior high school-focused competition.

Scheduled to take place from February 24 to February 28 at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, the 2024 NISAC is set to feature over 50 senior high schools.

President Fuseini expressed the significance of this collaboration, stating, “It is not easy for an association like Ghana Athletics to get such a reputable institution like Citi TV to collaborate to do school sports. It has never happened in Ghana before, this is the first time we are doing it.”

Highlighting the global recognition of the event, President Fuseini revealed, “The World Athletics was very upbeat about it, they endorsed it and they put it on their calendar.

“If you go to the World Athletics calendar, you will see that the programme is there so the results (from NISAC) will be worldwide and it will be accepted everywhere.”