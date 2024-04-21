Highlife star Kofi Kinaata has revealed a surprising reason behind his career shift – from a professional footballer to a musician.

Kofi Kinaata, a talented footballer in his formative years at Efiekuma in Takoradi, admitted on “The Chat,” an entertainment show hosted by Ekow Koomson on Citi TV that affording football boots was a major hurdle in pursuing a career in the widely loved sport.

“Money for boots was the main problem…but with music, you don’t need to buy a microphone before you can sing…You just sing then you pass it on to the owner.”

This accessibility of music, compared to the financial constraints of football, played a significant role in shaping ‘the ”Susuka” crooner’s path.

Despite enjoying a decade-long career in music and clinching the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on three occasions, Kofi Kinaata has yet to release his album or EP dubbed ”Kofi OO Kofi” until now.

On why he decided to release an EP, Kofi Kinaata said,” I’m here because of the fans and the fans are the ones pestering me to release an EP or album.. Since it’s a team now and they’re my neck to release an album I decided to release it for them to stream”

”Kofi OO Kofi” was supposed to be released on April 15 but has been rescheduled to either 3rd or 10th May and is currently out with his new single ”Efiakuma Broken Heart”.

