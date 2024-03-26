Bawa Fuseini, the President of Ghana Athletics, has revealed that Ghana has received an invitation to bid for the hosting rights of the 2026 African Athletics Championships.

The African Championships in Athletics is a prestigious continental sporting event overseen by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), serving as the apex governing body for athletics in Africa.

Initially inaugurated in 1979, the championships were initially organized sporadically, with nine editions held over a span of fourteen years until 1993.

The Legon Stadium, boasting a seating capacity of 11,000, emerged as a crucial venue during Ghana’s hosting of the 13th African Games.

This stadium played a pivotal role in accommodating various sporting events including athletics, football, and rugby, in addition to hosting the grand opening and closing ceremonies.

During an interview with Bernard Avle on the Point of View, Fuseini emphasized the success of athletics events at the stadium, leading to Ghana securing six medals.

This accomplishment has piqued the interest of the Confederation of African Athletics, prompting Ghana to bid for hosting the 2026 African Championship in Athletics according to the Ghana Athletics president.

“We have already commenced receiving requests from the Confederation of African Athletics to bid for the 2026 African Athletics Championships. They were greatly impressed by what they witnessed during their visit. It’s been reported that in the last 20 years, they haven’t encountered such organization before. “We conducted three official courses, with 110 participants passing the last one. We possess ample officials and equipment, boasting three sets of equipment,” remarked Fuseini.

Since its establishment in 1979, Ghana has not had the opportunity to host the African Athletics Championship, whereas Nigeria has hosted it twice, in 1989 and 2018.

This year, Cameroon will host the event at the Olembe Stadium.