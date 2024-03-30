Bernard Avle, the General Manager of Citi TV and Citi FM, has stated that the organisation’s ‘Back to Your Village Food Festival’ goes beyond simply celebrating differences. It’s about recognizing the underlying unity that binds Ghanaians together.

“We are not here because we are different, we are here because we are similar. We are not here because our problems are over, we are here because we’ve made progress as a people.”

“Citi TV and Citi FM are bringing Ghanaians from various cultures, various regions to celebrate our differences in similarities. To celebrate our food, to celebrate our music, to celebrate our dance, to celebrate our fashion and celebrate our togetherness,” he stated at the festival’s opening ceremony.

According to him, the focus is on togetherness adding that Citi FM and Citi TV aim to create a vibrant space where Ghanaians from all walks of life can celebrate their shared love for food, music, dance, fashion, and most importantly, their sense of community.

Vendors are enticing visitors with a dazzling display of Ghana’s indigenous dishes, representing the north, south, east, and west culinary traditions. The aromas are a delightful invitation to explore the rich tapestry of Ghanaian cuisine.

Avle emphasized the importance of honouring one’s roots. He pointed out that everyone comes from a village that has shaped them, regardless of their achievements, making the celebration of the food festival crucial.

“The Back to your village food festival is a reminder that no matter how educated or advanced you are, you came from a village and no matter how smart you are there is a village that trained you in what to do. And so, we are here to celebrate our similarity as a people in our journey,” he stated.

The “Back to Your Village Food Festival” is currently underway at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) forecourt, offering a delicious exploration of Ghana’s rich culinary heritage.

This annual event, previously known as the “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar,” is a cornerstone of the 2024 Heritage Month celebrations.