The Electoral Commission (EC) has taken action by withdrawing two of its temporary staff members after a video surfaced allegedly showing them receiving what appears to be a bribe.

The viral video depicts an unidentified individual placing a white envelope on the table in front of the EC officials during the Ejisu by-election.

In a statement, the commission reaffirmed its dedication to upholding core principles of integrity, truth, and transparency.

The two staff members have been withdrawn pending an investigation into the incident.

“The Electoral Commission has taken immediate steps and has withdrawn the two (2) temporary staff while investigations take place.

“The commission upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth and transparency. These values are reinforced during the training of all temporary staff.

“The commission will not countenance acts which cast a slur on the integrity of the institutions and will not hesitate to sanction its officials who violate its laws” the commission stated.

