The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised that the next NDC government will win the fight against corruption in the country.

He contends that this canker is crippling Ghana’s economy and must be dealt with.

In an interaction with the Christian Ecumenical Council on Monday, May 20, Mr. Mahama stressed that his next administration will institute measures to fight and defeat corruption.

“The impacts of many cases of financial malfeasance, stealing, cost inflation, sole source contracts, and projects that are funded but never completed are becoming more the norm than the exemption. Recently, MPs raised the issue of the Pwalugu multi-purpose dam [project], which was supposed to be an almost $1 billion investment.

A contract was awarded, and $12 million was paid to the contractor for absolutely no work done. There are many cases that I could cite.

“I make a firm promise that the administration that I will lead will fight the canker of corruption and defeat it.”

