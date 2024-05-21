A seven-year-old boy has died after drowning in the Agyei River at Nurses Quarters, a suburb of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The lack of a bridge on the river to aid easy crossing has been identified as the cause of the drowning and subsequent death.

The deceased, according to eyewitnesses, was found lying in the river Monday morning after an initial search for him on Sunday evening proved futile when he failed to return home from an errand.

This tragic incident is not an isolated one as a similar one occurred where an adult who attempted to cross the river also got drowned and died some months back.

The community has been pleading with authorities from the Ga South and Awutu Senya East Municipal Assemblies to construct a bridge over the river, but their cries have fallen on deaf ears.

The lack of a bridge has made it perilous for residents, including children, to cross the river to access schools and other essential services.

A makeshift wooden bridge constructed by residents was washed away by the river, leaving the community vulnerable.

Opinion leaders in the community are outraged by the neglect of this fast-developing area by authorities, despite repeated pleas for assistance.

They believe that the construction of a bridge would have prevented this tragic loss of life and urged authorities to take immediate action to address this long-standing issue.

“This is becoming serious by the day and we have taken several steps to prompt authorities but they have failed to hear our cry for help. Just imagine how this boy might have suffered before dying all because of the negligence of some people in higher authority.

“We have had enough of this and we want the narrative changed, “Naa Lantey Liki Kanor, Queen mother of Nurses Quarters said.

——————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital