Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has called on all stakeholders in Ghana’s electoral process to ensure a peaceful election in 2024.

He stressed that maintaining peace is essential to preventing violence before, during, and after the elections, in order to avoid a scenario where Ghanaians might be forced to seek refuge in other countries.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams made this appeal during a meeting with the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, and members of the Christian Ecumenical Council in Accra on Monday, May 20.

“There is too much pain and suffering in this country. All our doctors and nurses are leaving this country. And we just pray that things will be well handled and managed with transparency and fairness so that we will not end up being refugees in any other country.

“Because without proper fairness, honesty, and transparency, things may fall out of hand. And may I say this, that nobody should think that the Ghanaian is very gentle, I don’t like trouble human being, It is not true.”

