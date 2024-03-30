Steven Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has emphasized the critical role Ghana’s diverse cuisine plays in driving employment and bolstering small businesses.

Speaking on Day 1 of Citi TV/Citi FM’s Back to Your Village Food Festival, he said “In fact, when we talk about employment, the best way to create employment is through the small businesses that you’ve got and the food that we have.

“In Ghana, we are very privileged to variety of food. If you travel outside the country and even the southern African countries, you will be struggling to find something to eat. But if you come to Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire and maybe Togo, you will find food. Don’t forget they all came to Ghana and took it away. We are proud as a people and I am happy to be here” he stated.

The Chieftaincy minister expressed appreciation to the management of Citi FM and Citi TV for putting together such a programme to promote tourism, food and culture in Ghana.

The Back to Your Village Food Festival is an annual two-day event, formerly known as the “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar,” which is a cornerstone of the Heritage Month celebrations.

It’s a chance to delve into Ghana’s rich culinary heritage, with dishes representing the diverse traditions of the north, south, east, and west all on offer.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital