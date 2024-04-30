The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has expressed confidence in the NPP candidate, Kwabena Boateng, securing victory in the Ejisu by-election.

In a social media post on Tuesday, April 30, Ahiagbah encouraged the people of Ejisu to cast their votes overwhelmingly for Boateng.

He emphasised that a win for the NPP in the by-election would not only pay homage to the late Dr. John Kumah but also signify the success of Vice President Bawumia and the NPP in the upcoming December 7th elections.

“Good people of Ejisu will make a statement today by voting massively for Kwabena Boateng, #2 on the ballot. A victory for the NPP in this by-election will not only honor the memory of Dr John Kumah but also signal the triumph of Bawumia and the NPP on December 7th. Let’s join hands and work towards a landslide victory for the NPP… It’s possible.”

Voting is currently underway across all 204 polling centers in Ejisu to select a replacement for the former MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, who passed away on March 7, 2024.

Six candidates, including three independent candidates, are vying in the by-election, with 106,812 voters expected to participate.

Notably, former three-time NPP Member of Parliament for the constituency, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, is running as an Independent Candidate in the by-election.

Despite facing allegations of betrayal, Aduomi maintains optimism regarding his chances of winning the election and representing Ejisu once again.

