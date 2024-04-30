The Black Sheep Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting vulnerable children and young adults, has announced significant changes to its leadership structure.

The foundation has appointed Dela Seade as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dela brings a wealth of experience in the media, creative, and lifestyle industries, as well as a passion for social interventions and capacity-building initiatives for young people.

“I am thrilled to join the Black Sheep Foundation team and contribute to the important work they do,” said Dela Seade. “I am committed to redefining the African narrative and telling our stories through my brand, and I believe that this role will enable me to make a meaningful impact in the lives of young people.”

In addition to Dela’s appointment, the foundation has also announced the following leadership changes:

– Mr. Youandi Quansah will transition to the role of Head of Talent Development

– Mr. Richard Kwabena Ampem will assume the role of Head of Operations and Projects

– Mr. Alexander Hindenburg Amoah will take on the role of Lead Volunteer

The Black Sheep Foundation is committed to providing unwavering support, guidance, and resources to children who have faced a slow start in life.

The organization’s mission is to provide holistic support, foster inclusivity, nurture resilience, build a supportive community, advocate for change, and measure impact.

For more information about the Black Sheep Foundation and its initiatives, please visit https://blacksheepgh.com/about-our-work/.