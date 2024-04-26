ZEN Petroleum Limited, a Ghanaian oil marketing firm, in collaboration with Akwaaba Volunteers, has donated a 25-seater bus to the Future Leaders School (FLS) located at Tse Addo in the La Kpeshie area of the Greater Accra Region.

This initiative is designed to enhance educational activities and aid underprivileged children in the community.

The bus, acquired through ZEN Petroleum’s corporate social investment, is a component of a two-million-Ghana-cedi fund aimed at improving teaching and learning, supporting teachers, and providing breakfast for the school’s children.

On Thursday, 25 April 2024, Mr. William Tewiah, Managing Director of ZEN Petroleum Ltd, presented the 24-seater Mercedez Benz bus to the school.

He emphasized the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its efforts to assist disadvantaged communities through quality education.

He mentioned that their support was prompted by the Akwaaba Volunteers who, months ago, brought to their attention the difficulties faced by FLS, a charity school.

Mr. Tewiah believes that this crucial transportation resource will guarantee the safe and efficient transportation of students.

“This is in our small way to help give the children breakfast, subsidise the payment of salary of the teachers. While the bus will facilitate the transportation of the children to and back from school, to reduce the suffering they go through,” he said.

Managing Director of ZEN Petroleum Ltd praised Akwaaba Volunteers for their efforts in creating better opportunities for underprivileged children.

Expressing her gratitude to ZEN Petroleum and the Akwaaba Volunteers for their support, Madam Mabel Akpor, the Headteacher, urged other organizations to assist the school.

ZEN has committed to supporting the maintenance of the bus.

About ZEN

ZEN Petroleum Limited is a wholly owned Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company (OMC) with over a decade-long track record of outstanding performance in operating as a world-class company. As a market leader, ZEN supplies fuel, lubricants, and related services to the Mines nationwide and operates a fast-growing retail network of 50 active service stations. Employing 1200 staff and supplying over 30 million litres of fuel a month, ZEN has consistently proven to be a reliable, safe, and valuable partner in the supply of fuel products to the industrial and retail sectors in Ghana.

