Rapper Medikal has called on Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah ahead of his mega O2 Indigo concert in London on Saturday, May 3, 2024.

Medikal was warmly received by the High Commissioner. Not only did they familiarize themselves and exchange pleasantries, but the UK High Commissioner also shared some words of encouragement and support.

He assured the rapper of his support in all his endeavours during his stay in the country.

Meanwhile, Medikal is expected to have a radio tour in the biggest studios in London ahead of his concert.

Watch video below