Iconic Ghanaian rapper Medikal, whose real name is Samuel Frimpong Adu, saved the Ghanaian music industry with his mega-concert at the O2 Indigo in London on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Medikal’s ambition for the concert stretched far beyond delivering his hits. He envisioned it as a celebration of Ghanaian music as a whole.

He wasn’t alone in this mission. Ghanaian music giants like Shatta Wale and Sarkodie joined him onstage, showcasing the unity and power of the Ghanaian music scene.

This concert is a potential game-changer. Ghana’s music industry has sometimes been overshadowed by its neighbours, Nigeria and South Africa.

But the sold-out O2 Indigo, following in the footsteps of similar feats by other Ghanaian artistes, like Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, demonstrates a growing global appreciation for Ghanaian music.

The peak of his magnificent performance was when he was joined on stage by his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby. It was refreshing watching the two former love birds enchant patrons with their unblemished stagecraft

This concert has the potential to be a springboard for Ghanaian music, attracting more attention and opening doors for other artists. It’s a night that Ghanaians won’t soon forget, a night that put their music on the map in a big way.

Patrons who spoke to GhanaWeekend’s representative after the event congratulated the ‘’Too Risky’’ rapper for putting up such a wonderful show.

Watch the full event below