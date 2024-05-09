The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that revenue collection at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) shot up after the government’s digitalisation efforts.

Dr Bawumia attributed the improvement of revenue collection of the ECG to the digitalisation of its operations, stressing that the ECG’s revenue collection shot up to a billion from GHC450 million monthly.

Speaking at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, Dr Bawumia urged member states to emulate Ghana’s strategy of leveraging digital tools to fight corruption.

He bemoaned the introduction of malware into the system at its initial stages by staff of the ECG at the IT department.

“Can you believe that workers within the system sabotaged it, they put ransomware into the whole system. And the system essentially collapsed. We had to send in national security to eventually find that it was some of the staff at the IT department who were culpable.

He stressed, “We found the computer in which the ransomware was injected into the system. It took us a while to restore the system. They asked for a ransom actually for this to work. Can you imagine? That we should pay, they submitted a bill that we should pay for the system to work. Anyway, they were arrested.

“And we restored the system, and we digitized the system, and we said that no more cash payments for electricity in Ghana. You only pay with your mobile money or electronic bank transfers. So that is now the case. Can you believe that from GHC450 million a month, the collection has now gone to over a billion cedis a month?” he asked.

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital