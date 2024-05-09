The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stern warning to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging them to ensure a smooth and peaceful transition of power in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.

During a press briefing held on Thursday, May 9, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC, raised concerns and accused the Electoral Commission of potentially aiding President Akufo-Addo’s alleged reluctance to transfer power to their candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we do not expect the Electoral Commission of Ghana to act as the conduit through which Akufo-Addo will implement his avowed determination not to hand over power to the visionary, experienced and trustworthy John Dramani Mahama. NPP must choose a peaceful transfer of power from NPP to NDC in their own interest. The 2024 elections will not be business as usual,” he asserted.

He said the NDC registration agents across the country will resist any attempts by the EC to diminish transparency in the voter registration exercise.

“We wish to serve notice and notice is hereby served that NDC registration agents across the country will resist the EC’s clandestine attempts aimed at diminishing transparency in the voter registration exercise.

“Let me emphasise that our agents must activate the party’s super hi-tech application systems to transmit all serial numbers of BVR kits in their districts and electoral areas to the National Elections and IT Directorate of the party, with or without the approval of the EC.”

Nketiah invited Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, and Faith-based Organisations to join their call for increased transparency and fairness, which he described as a prerequisite for peaceful elections.

“Finally, let me use this opportunity to repeat our call to all CSOs, Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, and Faith-based Organisations to join us to demand more transparency and fairness which is a necessary pre-condition for peaceful elections,” he called.

Meanwhile, the EC has declined the NDC’s request for the serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits used in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration.

