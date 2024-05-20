The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to focus his campaign on addressing the social and economic challenges confronting Ghanaians rather than resorting to a campaign of insults.

In a meeting with Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV at his Palace in Wa on Sunday [May 19], Dr Bawumia said he would adhere to the chief’s admonishment to stick to a decent and proper campaign without insults throughout his campaign.

“I am very much guided by your advice and that advice is one that I have been implementing and sharing my ideas with the people of Ghana with no insult to anybody. Just my ideas and this is how I have been campaigning throughout. So that is the message we will be going around with. To tell Ghanaians what I am going to do as president and what we have done as a government to ask for the people’s support to go to the next level.”

Dr. Bawumia also appealed to Wa Naa and his people to vote for him as president in the upcoming December 7 general elections ahead of his main competitor, John Dramani Mahama.

“Myself and my main opponent [John Dramani Mahama] are all your children. We are both from the North and he has been president before but I haven’t been president before, so I have told him [John Dramani Mahama] that he is my senior brother, and he should have patience for me so I can also become president of this country.

“I will be able to be president for eight years, and he can only be president for four years, so if the presidency is coming home, then we should have it for eight years rather than four years.”

