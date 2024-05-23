The Praise Reloaded concert organised by celebrated gospel singer Joe Mettle will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on June 30, 2024.

For the past eleven years, Praise Reloaded has united thousands of believers for an evening of unfluctuating praise and worship.

This year’s concert which is with the theme: The Holy Spirit Encounter will be completely free to the public and hosted at the iconic Accra Sports Stadium.

During the press launch of the event held at Aisle 28 in Asylum Down, Accra, on Wednesday, May 22, the “Bonooni” singer explained that he was inspired by the Holy Spirit to stage the concert at the Accra Sports stadium.

Joe Mettle will thus become the first Ghanaian-based Gospel artiste to stage a concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Artistes billed to perform at the concert include gospel ministers such as MOG, Ohemaa Mercy, Pastor Isaiah, Nathaniel Bassey, Sunmisola Agbebi, Kofi Peprah, Luigi, Enuonyam, Team Eternity Ghana, and Jumbo Aniebiet.

‘Explaining why he didn’t bill all-round Ghanaian artistes to perform at the event, the 2017 Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste Of The Year’ said, “The Holy Spirit directed me to use these artistes.’

Gates will open at 1 pm, with the event starting promptly at 3 pm. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

