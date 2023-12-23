History was made on Friday, December 22, 2023, as iconic Afro-Reggae/Dancehall artist Stonebwoy staged his monumental Bhim Concert.

The 40,000-capacity stadium overflowed with tumultuous fans. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and a noticeable energy coursed through the fans in the stands.

And then, Stonebwoy, resplendent in a vibrant Bhim Nation outfit, swaggered onto the stage, and the stadium erupted.

The cheers were deafening, a wave of adoration washing over the artist. His infectious grin mirrored the joy of the crowd, and as the first beats of a familiar track dropped, the Bhim Nation roared.

For over 10 hours, the Accra Sports Stadium became a sacred space for Bhim Nation. Artists like Epixode, Larusso, Ras Kuuku, Kofi Kinaata, and Sefa took turns igniting the crowd with their diverse talents, each act adding a unique flavour to the musical gumbo.

The fans also showed massive love to Jamaican artistes 10TIK and Jahmiel whose presence on stage brought some memorable and inspirational moments for some fans.

But all roads led to Stonebwoy. His live band performance was pure fire. He performed almost all the songs he has released throughout his music career.

The iconic Afro-dancehall artiste owned the stage, his vocals soaring, his dance moves electrifying. The tumultuous crowd sang along word for word.

Beyond the music, the Bhim-5th Dimension concert celebrated unity and pride. It was a family reunion for the Bhim Nation, transcending borders and generations.

Watch excerpts of the concert below