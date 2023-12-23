The Director of Communications for the Movement for Change, Courage Nobi has stated that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is the best leader Ghana needs to effectively and efficiently fight corruption.

Courage contends that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have failed Ghanaians in the collective years both parties have been in power.

He indicated that the tenure of the two parties has been marred by corruption and that Alan Kyerematen is the ideal leader to fight the canker and rescue the country.

“We cannot force ourselves to choose between the NPP and NDC because neither of them is providing Ghanaians with a choice in 2024. There is no difference between the two parties when you look at them, and that is why going forward in 2024 and beyond, the fight against corruption cannot be won by these two political parties but by a leader who has a track record of integrity and that is Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.”

He stressed that corruption is endemic under the current government and projected that it will even get worse in 2024 and charged political leaders to assume responsibility for fighting the canker by living exemplary lives.

“The frustration is that you don’t finish discussing one scandal before another pops up, and that tells you how endemic corruption is, and I am afraid of how we will be swamped by scandals next year.

“You cannot fight corruption with the mere passage of laws, guidelines, and action plans. The best and easiest way to fight corruption is to be an example, be incorruptible, don’t participate, and make sure your family and friends do not participate and when you can deal with that, then you can deal with those who even attempt to be corrupt.”