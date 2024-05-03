The Majority Caucus in Parliament has requested an urgent reconvening of the House.

A letter by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, cited Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which allow 15 percent of the members of the House to request the recall of parliament.

The Majority Caucus is seeking to address key government business items, including the adoption of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Appointments Committee and a motion on additional financing.

The petitioners want Parliament to be recalled to consider a motion for an “Additional Financing Agreement between GoG and the IDA for an amount of US$150 million to finance the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project” and also a “Request for Tax Exemption for selected beneficiaries under the 1D1F Programme.”

“Mr Speaker, it is important to state that this request is being brought in good faith to enable Government to discharge its constitutional and democratic obligations to the people of Ghana,” the petitioners added.

Parliament adjourned on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is expected to summon Parliament within seven days.

