Enterprise Insurance has marked its centenary anniversary celebration with a renewed assurance to be dedicated to its customers.

The Managing Director of the insurance company, Akosua Ansah-Antwi, said the theme for the celebration: “celebrating our legacy, securing our future,” was chosen to demonstrate the successes chalked over the years.

She emphasized the company’s determination to give optimum service to customers in the future.

“In an industry where trust is paramount, we hold ourselves to a very high standard of delivering on our promises, earning the confidence of our customers, and establishing ourselves as a beacon of reliability.”

Further placing a spotlight on their vision for the future, Akosua Ansah-Antwi noted they will intensify education on insurance to be embraced by many Ghanaians.

She further added that the company will periodically organise community investment programmes and customer appreciation initiatives.

For her part, a board member, Comfort Ocran, said: “The journey of Enterprise Insurance has been one of resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to excellence”.

She noted that the company will keep leveraging innovation, strategic partnerships, and solutions to meet the constantly evolving needs of its customers.

The Acting Commissioner for the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Michael Andoh, highlighted Enterprise Insurance’s key contribution to shaping the insurance landscape. He praised the insurance company’s high standards, healthy competition, growth, and stability of the industry.