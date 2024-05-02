Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to revolutionize the fishing sector when voted into power.

He made this known in an address to the fisher folks in the Western Region, as part of his ongoing nationwide tour.

According to the Vice President, the fisheries sector when harnessed, will contribute essentially to Ghana’s economy.

Dr Bawumia, however, cites supply chain inefficiencies for Premix Fuel distribution and inadequate cold storage facilities as major impediments to the sector. He also cited illegal and unreported fishing and inadequate access to credit and financial services as hindrances faced by the sector.

To address these, the Vice President is promising to implement a robust plan that will maximize fisheries resources from the sea. The plan according to him will support industrial, semi-industrial and artisanal players to address the issues identified.

Dr. Bawumia is also promising to promote female participation in the sector. He contends that his government will work to amplify the voices of women in the sector, to increase their participation beyond the 40% rate identified by the Food and Agriculture Organization.

The Vice President took the opportunity to list the achievements of the NPP in the fisheries sector. Some of the achievements outlined include the construction of coastal fish landing sites in communities such as Axim in the Nzema East Municipal, Discove in Ahanta West Municipal, and Mumford in the Gomoa West District. Additionally, he listed Moree in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District, Winneba in the Effutu Municipal, Ekumfi-Otuam in the Ekumfi District, Mfantseman in the Mfantseman Municipal, Senya Breku in the Awutu Senya West District, and Elmina in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem District, all in the Central Region, as part of the NPP’s achievements in the fisheries sector.

In the Greater Accra region, he noted that three landing beaches are currently at various stages of completion, calling on the fisher folks to help him ascend to the presidency to continue working in their interest. The three landing sites in Greater Accra are in Jamestown in the Ga Mashie District, which is 65% complete; Teshie in Ledzokuku Municipal, Greater-Accra, which is 80% complete and Osu in the Korle Klottey Municipal, which is 99% complete.

Other achievements of the government include Sea Defence (Coastal Protection Project) and their stages of completion. In Anomabu in the Mfantseman Municipal (75%) and Komenda in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (95%), both in the Central Region.

In the Greater Accra Region, he highlighted Ningo Prampram in the Ningo Prampram District, as 50% complete.

The government according to Dr Bawumia, has also digitized the distribution of premix across the country using premix fuel automation and monitoring system machines. Premix Fuel Automation Projects, he indicated, have successfully been completed in Nungua, Abia, Kokrobite, Old Ningo, Elavanyo, Wokumagbe, and Otrokpey, all in the Greater Accra region. Others are Dadoto, Dambai, and Kete Krachi Main in the Oti region, and Yeji A, B, and C in the Bono East Region. There are other automation projects at various stages of completion in the Volta Region, Central Region, and the Western Region.

The Vice President also highlighted other achievements of the government, which include the provision of GH¢2 million to the Ministry of Fisheries to contain and prevent the outbreak of “Infectious Spleen and Kidney Virus Disease”; usage of all condensate produced by Ghana Gas for premix fuel to ensure adequate and affordable supply of premix fuel. He included the training of 321 people, under the first phase of the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs Initiative as part of their achievements. This according to Dr. Bawumia gives the trainees, fingerlings and fish feed to start businesses.

———–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital