Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources says the reconstruction of Appiatse shows the government is delivering on its promises.

On Thursday, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned over 120 completed housing units for occupancy at Appiatse, a community, located between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region.

In January 2022, a catastrophic incident occurred when a vehicle transporting about 10 tonnes of mining explosives to the Chirano Mines collided with a motorcycle. The explosives detonated, destroying the community.

Following this unfortunate event, the government promptly began the reconstruction process. This effort has resulted in the completion of 124 housing units and auxiliary facilities for the survivors.

The newly constructed structures range from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units and are equipped with improved facilities. These include a market, six-unit classroom and kindergarten blocks, inner roads, water and electricity, a drainage system, and a water storage system.

At the commissioning ceremony on Thursday, May 2, Mr Jinapor expressed that the reconstruction should prove to sceptics that the government fulfils its promises.

He further stated that the government would continue to deliver on its promises.

“If anybody thought that governments do not keep their promises, the Vice President made a promise to the people of Appiatse and this is a promise made, a promise kept.”

“And if anybody thought that governments cannot deliver, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s government has demonstrated that there is a government here in Ghana which is delivering, which will deliver and which will forever deliver for the people of Ghana, the people of Prestrea Huni Valley and the people of Appiatse,” he stated.