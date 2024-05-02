Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasised the profound impact of the Appiatse explosion on the nation, highlighting the responsibility of Ghanaians to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

During the official inauguration and handover of the new community to residents on Thursday, May 2, the Vice President remarked, “The sudden explosion shook our foundation, leaving Appiatse and indeed the entire country in deep sorrow and distress.”

“I saw at first hand the devastating effect of the explosion on the community, with some of our people, unfortunately losing their lives and others suffering various degrees of injuries as well as the near total collapse of the entire Appiatse community.

“I’m happy we have done it together; we owe it to the victims of the families and our entire nation to prevent such tragedies in the future.”

He commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his efforts in rebuilding the community for the people of Appiatse.

“Akufo-Addo’s commitment and tenacity led to the construction of this new community. He was the first person to donate to the Appiatse community fund. A sign of his commitment to the rebuilding of the community.”

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who inaugurated the project, was accompanied by the regional minister and other ministers.

Over 120 housing units have been finished and are ready for occupancy at Appiatse, a farming community located between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region, two years after it was struck by a tragedy.

In January 2022, a vehicle carrying about 10 tonnes of mining explosives to the Chirano Mines collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the detonation of the explosives, which destroyed the entire community.

After the unfortunate incident, the government immediately commenced the reconstruction process, which has seen the completion of 124 housing units and auxiliary facilities for the survivors.

The newly built structures, ranging from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units, come with enhanced facilities, including a market, six-unit classroom and kindergarten blocks, inner roads, water and electricity, a drainage system and a water storage system.

