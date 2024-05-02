Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, Head of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress, has raised doubts about the thoroughness of the investigation into the alleged corruption case involving former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

His concerns were voiced following John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer’s commitment to revisit the case for further scrutiny if elected in the 2024 general election.

Speaking on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr Edudzi highlighted issues regarding the Special Prosecutor’s decision to transfer the money laundering aspect of the case to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

He noted that the Special Prosecutor had previously hinted at the emergence of new evidence suggesting funds were transferred to Ms. Dapaah by her niece from the United States. This development prompted the involvement of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to probe the origin of these funds.

Mr. Tameklo, also a private legal practitioner, questioned whether the FBI had concluded its investigation by the time EOCO forwarded the case to the Attorney General’s Office for advice.

He expressed support for John Mahama’s decision to reopen the case, citing unresolved questions surrounding the investigation.

“So, prior to the special prosecutor referring the money laundering case to EOCO, for further investigation, the special prosecutor had already given the indication that the FBI is doing part of the investigation. As we speak and at the time the EOCO sent that docket to the Attorney General’s Office for its advice or opinion, has the FBI concluded its investigation relative to the money laundering aspect?

“… If that has not been done, why will Madam Tiwaa, submit an incomplete docket to the attorney general, that is very key. We need to know, has the FBI concluded its investigation relative to the monies from the niece of Cecilia Dapaah. Until those questions are answered positively, it clearly shows that the investigations are incomplete and therefore, the position taken by John Mahama, that with the benefit of political power and executive authority, he is going to allow for further investigations into this matter and it is completely welcoming,” he said.

