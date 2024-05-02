Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, the Spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, has denied allegations that the office has closed investigations into the scandal involving former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

This comes after the office advised the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) against conducting money laundering investigations into the affairs of the former Sanitation Minister.

This advice was based on the Attorney General’s conclusion that the request by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to EOCO to initiate money laundering investigations into Cecilia Dapaah’s affairs was unfounded.

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to reopen investigations into the scandal involving the former Sanitation Minister if he is elected President.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Mr. Mahama stated, “My government will reopen investigations into alleged acts of corruption and graft in the Cecelia Dapaah case.”

Speaking on Citi FM Eyewitness News interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Thursday, Mr. Mensah clarified that the office’s advice did not imply that it had ceased investigations into the matter.

He explained that neither the Office of the Special Prosecutor nor the FBI had established any offence.

“What the AG has done is not to close any door for investigation. We have not closed any door for investigation. The AG has indicated already that the police are investigating this matter.”

“Even most of the documents that the OSP relied on for its investigations were documents procured from the police or obtained from the Ghana Police Service. So how has the AG or the Office of the AG by this letter closed investigations. It is thus certainly not what the letter sought to suggest.”

Regarding the former president’s assertion about reopening investigations if he becomes president, the Spokesperson of the AG’s Office stated that the office is committed to serving irrespective of the administration.

“No, the department we are here to serve the country. The office of the AG transcends administrations. So yes. If investigations are opened and there is the need to prosecute. Why not. But as it stands now no crime has been established,” he stated.

