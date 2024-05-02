Labour Analyst Austin Gamey has criticised the technical committee’s review of the Labour Act, particularly its proposal requiring employers to provide thorough explanations for dismissing employees.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that the government aims to pass the new labour bill into law by year-end. This bill suggests significant alterations to the structure, architecture, and judicial functions of the National Labour Commission.

In an interview with Citi News, Gamey stated that the proposed changes are unnecessary as similar reviews already exist.

“Existing labour act 651, that has been transferred unto the present one, they’ve added things that are in other laws that have been transferred and make it bulky. That is about all that they have done. The issue about women having complications, they are all part of our laws.

“When a woman is pregnant and has complications, that woman is protected and no woman who is bedridden is forced to come to work. You have to stay and deliver. And that is the practice today also. So it’s nothing new.

“What we are seeking to do which will have to be rejected at all costs is the attempt to restructure the Labour Commission as if the government will be there forever. And therefore they want to because they are not managing labour-related matters very well.

