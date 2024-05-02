The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, has inaugurated the Himang Ankobrah Community Mining Scheme (CMS) in the Prestea-Huni Valley District of the Western Region. This latest commissioning brings the total number of officially launched CMS concessions to twenty-five (25) nationwide.

The Himang Ankobrah concession, which is the third in the constituency, is anticipated to increase the number of directly created job opportunities from the government’s novel Community Mining Scheme model to 8000.

Addressing a gathering of Chiefs and residents from Himang Ankobrah and its environs, Samuel A. Jinapor reiterated albeit forcefully that H. E Akufo-Addo administration is not against small-scale mining but rather committed to purging the sector of its excesses to allow more sustainable and beneficial mining practices.

He explained that the integral role of the small-scale mining sector in the socio-economic development of the country, is not lost out on the government and that every effort and initiative undertaken by the government so far is meant to ensure efficiency and sustainability in the harnessing of the resources.

Samuel A. Jinapor encouraged the workers of the mine to conduct their activities in strict compliance with the laws and not extend their mining activities to protected water bodies and forest reserves.

He noted with certainty that the Himang Community Mining Scheme will significantly impact the local community and create several job opportunities for the residents.

“The Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government is not against small-scale mining. We went to grow the sector so anyone who claims that we are against small-scale mining is peddling falsehood. Our mission is to protect our rivers and forest reserves and also ensure that everyone benefits from what God has given us. We want to create opportunities for everyone here.

“The Community Mining will propel the local economy of Himang and the Prestea-Huni Valley constituency. That is the noble undertaking of the CMS. We’ve established a number of concessions across the country and they have been helpful.

“If we comply with the rules and undertake the mining activities with patriotism and selflessness, the entire country will benefit. I have a firm belief that the outcome from this concession will be positive and that the economy of Himan will improve greatly.”

Speaking at the same event, the Board chair of the Minerals Commission and New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate of the area said, “The Community Mining Scheme follows a certain process and laid down rules so we adhere to it. I’m grateful to the large-scale mining companies who ceded part of their concessions for this project.

“CMS will reduce unemployment and help this community to grow. I want to urge everyone engaged in mining who is not licensed to make efforts and have their companies registered. The Minerals Commission is ready to assist and help the company secure the right certification to expand their companies.”

Nana Nteboah Prah IV, the chief of Himang Ankobrah described the arrival of CMS in his town as a remarkable development in the history of his community.

