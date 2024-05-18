Reflo Company Ltd., a leading brand in the sanitary pad industry, recently visited the Accra Girls Senior High School (SHS) to share its vision and empower young girls with valuable lessons on women’s empowerment and menstrual hygiene.

The Reflo team led an engaging and informative session that resonated deeply with the students, leaving them excited and motivated to shape their own stories and create a brighter future.

During the session, the students were taught valuable lessons on menstrual hygiene and how to maintain good health during their menstrual cycles.

To support this effort, Reflo Company Ltd. donated pads to the students, ensuring they have access to high-quality products to manage their periods with dignity.

The students were also inspired by the company’s commitment to empowering women and girls and the importance of having a stake in shaping their own stories and creating a brighter tomorrow.

Reflo Company Ltd.’s visit to Accra Girls SHS is part of its ongoing efforts to make a positive impact in the community, and its commitment to empowering individuals and communities. The company’s rapid growth and success are a testament to its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

With its inspiring vision and essential support, Reflo Company Ltd. is making a positive impact in the lives of young girls and women, and its efforts are sure to have a lasting impact on the community.