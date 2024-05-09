The Electoral Commission (EC) has declined a request by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to release the serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits deployed for the limited voter registration exercise.

The NDC had requested the EC to release the serial numbers of the kits currently deployed for the ongoing exercise.

But in a statement issued on Thursday May 9, the EC stated that releasing the serial numbers to external parties could pose major risks to the security and integrity of the electoral system and its operations.

The EC said they have put measures in place to ensure the transparency of the ongoing registration exercise, stating that they have nothing to hide.

“Releasing these serial numbers to any external parties, including political entities, poses a substantial risk to the security and integrity of our registration processes. That is why this has never been done since biometric voting system was introduced in Ghana.

“The Electoral Commission has nothing to hide. It is important to note that the demand for serial numbers of BVRs, if granted, could pose major risks to the security and integrity of our electoral system and operations. Prevention of such risks by declining this request, far outweighs any concerns and interests of individual stakeholders.

Click here to read the full statement by the Electoral Commission

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital