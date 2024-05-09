Commuters crossing the Oti River from Dambai to the northern part of the country have been left stranded at the banks of the river due to the breakdown of the only ferry in service.

According to some passengers and drivers who spoke to Citi News, the breakdown of the ferry has had a significant impact on their businesses as most of their trades happen on both sides of the river.

Despite the ferry being repaired and back in service Thursday morning, many are still yet to cross the river, causing frustration among those waiting.

One stranded passenger expressed their disappointment, saying, “I’ve been here since yesterday morning at 9 and it’s almost 12 today, still I’ve not been able to cross. When we asked, they said the ferry is spoilt, including some generators, so we are still in a queue here. This government has disappointed us.”

He further added, “during the previous government, we had two ferries here which were going to and fro but when this government came, we don’t see that here any more which is a challenge. All our goods are left on the farm we cannot go for them.”

