The Cyber Security Authority has pledged to work with tech providers to mitigate the distribution of misinformation and disinformation on the internet, particularly social media platforms, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The Authority explained that as the 2024 general elections draw near, the country is likely to witness AI-powered misinformation campaigns powered by the rapid adoption of digitalisation in the country.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the West African Regional CSIRTS Symposium in Accra, the Director General of Cyber Security Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako, said his outfit was committed to mitigating the impact of this act.

He said, “The malicious act is a rational activity. Therefore, cyber attack, a malicious act as seen in elections, there will be a pattern of cyber attacks. We anticipate a lot more disinformation and misinformation forms of attacks happening. Processes are changing.

“Criminals are innovating their process, and we’re likely to see AI-powered disinformation and misinformation campaigns. That makes it a little bit difficult for us, but we’re working with the tech providers, those who own the platform. They also have mechanisms to attack us, so Facebook, Twitter, which is X and others. We’re engaging with them to ensure that as we close the elections, we will be able to detect and prevent some of those issues”.

Meanwhile, Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako encouraged Ghanaians to filter the contents they consume, emphasising the role of the media in ensuring free and fair elections.

“But I think the major recommendation is for the citizens, the electoral public should be aware that not everything that is transmitted across the network is actually legitimate, original, genuine. So we don’t need to consume everything. But let me bring the media in.

“All of you, I think you also have a role to play. From now to the election, how are you shaping your messaging on your platforms? It’s a collective responsibility. I think the authority really sees this as a top priority for us as far as awareness creation is concerned.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital