The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has indicated that he will task the Subsidiary Legislation Committee to consider a stakeholder engagement on how best to address the high cost of kidney treatment in the country.

The Speaker believes the level of poverty in the country makes the treatment difficult.

Dialysis sessions at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital were increased from GH¢380 to GH¢491, with many kidney patients stating they may not be able to afford the critical care for their survival.

Bagbin said he would direct the Subsidiary Legislation Committee to have stakeholder engagements with the relevant agencies to find an amicable solution to the dialysis price hikes.

“So what I can say is to apply Order 93, Rule 6. I will direct the Subsidiary Legislation Committee to follow up on the agencies involved and hold some discussions with them to see how some action could be taken in this matter. That is the only thing I can say, just follow up on it. It is the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, not the Health Committee.”

