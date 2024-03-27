The government has initiated a resettlement programme for communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Works and Housing, this initiative aims to provide new homes for individuals whose residences were destroyed by the floods.

According to data from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), more than 5,200 households in 19 districts along the Volta River in the Volta, Eastern, Greater Accra, and Oti Regions were impacted by the floods.

Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, noted that the entire resettlement project will take six months.

“The construction of the resettlement homes is going to take some months and nothing less than about six months for us to make some significant headway in this exercise and we ask for everyone’s patience as we go through it. We are already starting about a hundred and our final validation will give us the backstock numbers.”

