Students at the University of Ghana (UG) have expressed disappointment and frustration over the deplorable state of their hostels, despite a reported $16 million renovation by the Sports Ministry ahead of the 2023 Africa Games.

Videos circulating on social media show leaking roofs, flooding, and poor conditions in the kitchens and study rooms of the Dr. Hilla Limann, Alexander Kwapong, Elizabeth Frances Sey, and Jean Nelson Aka halls.

Students who spoke to Citi News questioned the effectiveness of the renovation, citing no significant changes since the work was done.

One student said, “I’ve been a resident of the hall since level 100, and I’ve not seen any major changes in the hall as claimed by the government to have used such monies on the hall.”

The University’s management, however, explained that the hostels have structural issues that cause flooding during heavy rainfall, and the university is working to address these problems.

The Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Rosina Kyerematen, stated that the government was responsible for financing and overseeing the renovation works, and the university had no control over the scope of the project.

“Renovations were overseen by the ministry. The university had nothing to do with any money coming in. There was an LOC in place that oversaw all the arrangements of the games. Normally when there are heavy rains, not all the halls but some parts of some of the halls flood.

“This is mainly because of the storm drains. If you notice the roots from Madina to Tetteh Quarshie and Airport were seriously flooded because of the storm drains and they are connected to the University’s drainage system so once the storm drains overflow, then that backwash comes to Legon. It doesn’t flood just the halls, but the roads too.”

“So, we are working with the PDSMD department, thus, the department responsible for structural issues on campus. Apart from the storm drains, some structural issues have to be addressed so the university is very concerned.”

Sources within the Sports Ministry clarified that the contract with the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited did not include repair works on leaking ceilings, as speculated.

UG Enterprise Limited also refuted claims that the Sports Ministry paid the company to undertake the preparatory work at the halls ahead of the Africa Games.

The university management has assured that they are working with the PDSMD department to address the structural issues and storm drain problems that contribute to the flooding.

The Enterprise has also committed to taking necessary steps to address the concerns of the students.