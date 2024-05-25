The matron and the bursar of Somé SHS at Agbozume, in the Ketu South Municipality, have been arrested for allegedly stealing food products meant for feeding students in the boarding house.

According to Citi News sources, the two have engaged in these illegal activities for many years.

The assembly member for the Logove Electoral Area, Ibrahim Ayuba, caused the arrest of the two culprits after the items were intercepted.

Among the items stolen are tin tomatoes, mackerel, detergents, and insecticide spray. Some of the items were found in the matron’s bag and in the bursar’s car.

The two are currently in police custody at the Agbozume police station.

