Celebrated rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong better known as Medikal has honoured the invitation from the Gborbu Wulomo to authenticate the circulated document purporting the purchase of land belonging to the Gadangbe state.

The land document surfaced online amidst Medikal’s rant on social media over the disagreement with Fella Makafui.

The Overlord of the Gadangme State invited the actress and his estranged husband to his palace over the purchase of the land.

The Gborbu Wulomo said he expects Medikal and Fella to come with full documents to verify their land purchase.

Although Medikal did not appear before the Gborbu Wulomo together with his ex-wife, he honoured the invitation after she had already visited.

According to GhanaWeekend’s checks, neither the ‘’Wrowro Ho’’ rapper nor his ex-wife attended the meeting with the documents requested.

They have been asked to return on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 11 am with the said document.