The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, the Overlord of the Gadangme State has invited rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui to his palace over the purchase of a land in Nungua.

The embattled couple is expected to be present at the Gborbu Wulomo’s palace on Friday, May 24.

The invitation follows a viral land document on social media which bears the name of the embattled couple indicating they have purchased the said land.

The Gborbu Wulomo said he expects Medikal and Fella to come along with full documents to verify their purchase of the land.

The land document surfaced online over the weekend amidst Medikal’s rant on social media over the disagreement with Fella Makafui.

Among the other things contended about is their residence where they jointly reside.

Medikal claims sole financial responsibility for the property but asserts he included Fella’s name for their daughter’s benefit.

But Fella disagrees with Medikal and has vowed to substantiate her position in court.

The Gborbu Wulomo by this invitation is seeking to confirm the authenticity of their claim.

The once-love birds are currently facing turmoil in their marriage as both have publicly declared that they are in the process of finalising their divorce legally.

Their living arrangement sparked further disputes recently after Medikal had asked Fella’s cousin living in their shared residence to leave.

Fella on the other hand has requested the intervention of the Criminal Investigation Department to probe Medikal, which has intensified their conflict.