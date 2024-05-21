Celebrated Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has empathized with Medikal regarding his marital issues with Fella Makafui.

It would be recalled that Medikal in a video which has gone viral revealed a series of troubling incidents that plagued his marriage with Fella Makafui, with whom he shares a child.

Detailing a string of claims against his ex-wife, including allegations of assault and property damage, Medikal openly expressed his frustrations with the situation, recounting specific instances where he felt physically and emotionally attacked.

Reacting to the Medikal and Fella’s issue in a post on Social media, Funny Face who has also traversed a similar path in his past relationship extended his sympathy to the ”Wrowro Ho” rapper.

“Stay strong young king @amgmedikal .. just saw dis video of urs and bro .. I have cried for you and I have cried for myself !! Some girl held my neck and Slapped me twice in da glaring look of people in my own house that I built with my “ fooling money “ Yet she turned around and said. As da one beating her! Hmmm .. She can slap me for fun in my own house .. yet I will come on TV and shout “ COW and CHICKEN “ like all is well with me .. meanwhile, I was dead and broken inside !!

“Hmmm dis your video has made me cry so much dis dawn! I wish you well son … we will survive dis and laugh about it someday .. you will one day rap about it and I will also crack jokes with mine .. until then stay strong young king. @amgmedikal !!!.” He wrote on Instagram