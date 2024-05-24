Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Medikal has advised the youth not to choose their marriage partners solely based on love. Medikal revealed that his marriage with Fella Makafui had ended despite his efforts to make the relationship work.

The rapper indicated that they are currently co-parenting and will ensure that their daughter gets the best of life.

Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray, Medikal, known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong made an astonishing revelation that marriage is a whole different ball game and love should not be the determining factor in choosing a partner.

“Before you get married I don’t think love is enough. Love is not enough for two people to get into marriage. Marriage is a whole different ball game. If you love somebody it doesn’t mean you should get married to them.

He explained extensively that “lovers need counselling, and family to talk to …don’t just love someone, you might end up making a big mistake, that’s the advice I will give people”.