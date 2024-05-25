Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has honoured the invitation from the Gborbu Wulomo to authenticate a circulated document purporting a purchase of land at Nungua.

Fella Makafui and her estranged husband Medikal came to the notice of the Nungua stool when documents of their East Legon mansion popped up online.

While Fella Makafui claims she contributed to constructing their East Legon mansion, Medikal has established that he financed the home alone.

The stool requested both parties to present the documents for verification by Friday, May 24.

Fella was accompanied by fellow actress Habiba Sinare and her manager Richmond Amofa Sarpong.

The Nugua stool emphasised that it is not interested in their marital issues but rather the land documents online bearing their names.

Medikal known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong and Fella Makafui are expected to appear before the stool again on Tuesday, May 28 with the land documents.