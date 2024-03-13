Ghanaian swimmers, Unilez Takyi and Joselle Mensah are through to the finals of the women’s 50m freestyle in the ongoing 2023 African Games.

The two swimmers put up their A game in the opening qualifiers in the women’s races to book a place in the final at the Aquatic Centre at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

Mensah Joselle finished 3rd with a time of 26.77s while Unilez Takyi managed a time of 26.81s and came fourth.

The finals will be at 5pm today.