Team Ghana have progressed to the final of the men’s 4x100m medley relay at the ongoing 13th African Games.

Team Ghana finished 4th with a time of 4:04.98 in men’s 4x100m medley relay and have made it to the finals.#CitiSports #Accra2023 pic.twitter.com/AfgnZhSEP1 — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) March 13, 2024

The quartet of Niklas Yeboah, Harry Stacey, Abeiku Jackson and Kow Jackson finished fourth in Heat 1 with a time of 4:04.98s.

Team Ghana finished behind South Africa, Egypt and Algeria who finished first, second and third respectively.

The final is scheduled for 6:42 pm.